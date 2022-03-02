People in West County enjoy snow day

St. Louis County residents break out the toys for Thursday's big snow

WILDWOOD, Mo. — For some, the snow is all fun and games...for others, it's all work and no play. The lifts at Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood started cranking at 1 p.m. Thursday.

While the road to get to Hidden Valley can be a bit nerve-wracking, it didn't stop shredders from making the journey to ski some fresh powder.

Multiple inches of fresh snow like the area received Wednesday and Thursday is somewhat of a rare thing for St. Louis boarders. After a late start to the season because of warm weather and no snow, the crews are happy to crank the lifts during this winter weather.

"We expect this weekend to be busy. We'll have crews on the ski lifts and the tubing hill will be open," Hidden Valley General Manager Brandon Swartz tells 5 On Your Side.

For other Wildwood residents, waking up to inches of snow means it's time to get to work.

"I just plow a few driveways and the main road so people who are still working can get in and out," Greg Dolecki says.

Dolecki doesn't even get paid, but his neighbors all appreciate the time he spends with his plow. His neighbor Dave Noll also jumps in to help, "It's a lot of fun."

Noll has a snowblower that he's only gotten to use three times in his 20+ years in St. Louis.

"I'm not getting any younger," Noll tells 5 On Your Side, "this sure beats shoveling."

While technically a newbie, Noll does have some good advice, "Be upwind all the time, what happens if you are not, you eat a lot of snow."

For Noll and Dolecki, the snow is a mix of work and play, but for the kids in their neighborhood, it is all play and no work.

"I didn't have school yesterday or today and I've just been in the snow a lot," 7th grader Caroline Ware tells 5 On Your Side.

Forget sledding -- Ware and her friend Holly Bright whip around on a tube pulled by an ATV, something Bright says is much better than school.