ST. LOUIS — EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation has reopened after a major closure in east St. Louis this weekend.

Starting at 9 Friday night, westbound 55/64 at the 55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis was closed. The highway reopened at by 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

For more information about road construction. visit stl-traffic.org.

