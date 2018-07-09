ST. LOUIS — With the drenching we are expecting this weekend, Chief Meteorologist Craig Moeller visited the National Weather Service to get some information you should know.

He talked with Fred Glass, Kevin Deitsch, and Jim Sieveking from the National Weather Service, discussing a range of issues as tropic moisture associated with the remnants of "Gordon" interacts with a stalled front across Missouri over the next 3 days.

FLOOD CONCERNS

A general overview of the threats from Jim Sieveking.

THE SETUP

Shows how things are coming together with Kevin Deitsch.

GORDON vs GUSTAV

Fred Glass compares this weekend's event with the remnants of "Gustav" which came through 10 years ago.

NWS FLOOD TIMING

Jim Sieveking shows the current thinking on the timing of the greatest flood threats.

NWS DROUGHT RELIEF

Kevin Deitsch talks about the drought relief as one positive impact from the heavy rain.

NWS WHY STAY TUNED

Kevin Deitsch explains how things could still change and why it is important to stay tuned to 5 On Your Side for updates over the coming days.

