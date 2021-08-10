Fall foliage forecast: Here's when we could see colors peak in St. Louis

Late October and early November is usually prime time for fall... unless the weather has other plans

ST. LOUIS — Fall is in the air but many trees still have green leaves. So when will we see more of the traditional fall foliage in the St. Louis area?

Some plants are starting to dawn fall colors, like dogwoods and sassafras. Other trees, like the maples, still have weeks to go.

"If the weather cooperates we're probably going to see our peak at the end of October or first week of November," said Daria McKelvey, Horticulturist with the Kemper Center for Home Gardening at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

In order for leaves to shed their green masks of chlorophyll and show off their inner reds, oranges and yellows, trees will need the perfect mix of fall weather. McKelvey says not to worry about the summery weekend forecast which right now shows temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

"This is really brief. We did get some rain earlier this week, so I think we'll be ok. It will be the next couple weeks that hopefully, the weather will cooperate for," explained McKelvey.