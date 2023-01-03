Wicked winds and drenching rain in St. Louis Thursday night into Friday

Friday is a Weather Alert day due to the potential of heavy rain along with strong, gusty winds.

ST. LOUIS — An intensifying storm system will move across the Mississippi Valley Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rain and strong, gusty winds will be the most significant impacts felt in the St. Louis area.

Farther south, an enhanced risk of severe weather exists across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. While far southern portions of Missouri and Illinois may have some stronger thunderstorms, the risk of severe weather is focused farther south. Significant severe weather is possible over northeast Texas into southwest Arkansas and northeast Louisiana.

While the St. Louis area may have some thunder embedded within the heavy rain, severe weather is farther south.

The storm system will be moving into Oklahoma Thursday evening. Ahead of the system, abundant moisture will be pulled from the Gulf of Mexico into the system.

Rain is expected to develop during the evening as the shield of heavier rain moves northeast. A flood watch has been issued for much of southern Missouri and southern Illinois for Thursday night into Friday.

The rain may be heavy at times overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Widespread rainfall totals of two to three inches are expected from this system.

While flash flooding is not expected to be a big problem, general flooding of poor drainage areas and significant rises on the small creeks and streams are more of a concern. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for this potential.

With all of the low water crossings in the hilly terrain south and southwest of St. Louis, be prepared for fast-flowing water. Do not drive through flooded roads. By Friday morning, heavy rain will still be falling during the morning rush hour.

The rain will start to taper off through Friday morning into the afternoon from southwest to northeast. Gusty winds will increase overnight Thursday into Friday. Gusts above 40 m.p.h are expected and may result in a few isolated power outages.