Wind whipped Wednesday expected

Make sure to secure those holiday decorations or anything else that could be blown around outside. Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph.

ST. LOUIS — Another strong weather system will move across the middle part of the country Wednesday into Thursday producing strong winds. The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a wind advisory for most of our area beginning at noon Wednesday through 2 a.m. Thursday.

Winds will be stiff out of the south throughout the day Wednesday at 15-25 mph with occasional gusts above 40 mph.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

There may be some gusts around or a little above 50 mph, especially northwest of the metro area.

Any items outside that are not secured could be blown around by these strong winds. Holiday decorations should be secured by early Wednesday.

These winds will be strong enough to knock a few tree limbs down, especially in areas that saw storm damage last Friday night. Scattered power outages are possible.

Travel on east-west highways could be impacted by the wind. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers are most likely to face travel challenges.