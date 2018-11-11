ST. LOUIS — The entire St. Louis area was under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 p.m. for accumulating snow through the afternoon, and the winter weather advisory was extended until 2 a.m. for the southern counties.

Roads could be slippery through the evening commute around the St. Louis metro.

Cold air will be in place as moisture from a developing system moves in. All indications point to 1-2" for St. Louis and points south.

A bit of rain could mix in for areas east of St. Louis in southern Illinois, creating a light glaze over the roads. Impacts will be less for areas north of I-70.

The evening commute on Monday could feature slick roads and lower visibility where precipitation is falling. Power outages are not expected, but be cautious when traveling.

Even colder air will surge in overnight Monday into Tuesday with high temperatures struggling to reach 30° Tuesday afternoon even with sunshine.

