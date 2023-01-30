Here's where another round of winter weather will hit Monday night

Mostly sleet is complicating travel across southern Missouri Monday afternoon. Winter storm warning is in effect for Reynolds, Iron and Madison counties.

ST. LOUIS — Another round of winter weather is impacting portions of the bi-state region Monday evening. This time, an area of mostly sleet is falling and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region.

In Iron, Reynolds and Madison counties in Missouri, a winter storm warning is in effect. Just east and north of those counties, a winter weather advisory is in effect into Monday night.

Temperatures remained close to 20 degrees Monday afternoon in the wake of the light wintry mix that tangled traffic Sunday evening. The cold air in place has set the stage for the wintry mix over southern parts of Missouri and Illinois into Monday night.

While there may be some snow mixed in, it appears sleet will be the main type of precipitation. Over parts of southern Missouri, more than half an inch of sleet may accumulate.

Temperatures will be in the lower 20s in these areas. Drivers on the roads in the hilly terrain south of the metro area will be challenged by the wintry mix and cold temperatures.

Most of the sleet and any snow will be shifting away from our area before midnight. Road crews will also be challenged by the cold temperatures as chemical treatment isn't quite as effective once temperatures drop into the teens.