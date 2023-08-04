x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Back to School

Urban League and Saint Louis Public Schools host back-to-school expoUrban League and Saint Louis Public Schools host back-to-school expo
Education

Urban League and Saint Louis Public Schools host back-to-school expo

The 'Back to School Expo and Community Empowerment Festival' expo is on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Featured

More Back to School

Local News

Sports

Featured Videos

Before You Leave, Check This Out