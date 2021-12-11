Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Politics
Sports
Entertainment News
Coronavirus
Crime
Nation World
Investigative
What's Cookin' in the Lou
Show Me St. Louis
Latest News Stories
Photos: Dec. 10 storm with tornadoes destroys buildings in St. Charles County
How to mark yourself as safe or reunite with family after Amazon warehouse collapse
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closing & Delays
School Closings Registration
Weather Cams
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Photos: Dec. 10 storm with tornadoes destroys buildings in St. Charles County
How to mark yourself as safe or reunite with family after Amazon warehouse collapse
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
St. Louis, MO »
40°
St. Louis, MO »
Weather
Closings
As Seen On TV
Stream 5 On Your Side
Radar
Contact us
Online Polls
Vaccine Latest
Show Me St. Louis
Sammy's Stars
Where to Get Vaccine
Download our app
Project 5
Get Our Newsletters
Contests
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Photos: Dec. 10 storm with tornadoes destroys buildings in St. Charles County
1/7
St. Charles County Ambulance District
2/7
3/7
KSDK
4/7
KSDK
A car was overturned and a building destroyed in Defiance, Missouri, Dec. 10, 2021.
5/7
KSDK
A car was overturned and a building destroyed in Defiance, Missouri, Dec. 10, 2021.
6/7
KSDK
A metal sign is pulled away from a post in Defiance, Missouri, Dec. 10, 2021.
7/7
KSDK
A fallen tree trunk and building debris in Defiance, Missouri, Dec. 10, 2021.
1
/
7
×
St. Charles County Ambulance District
More
KSDK would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow