St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

A Different Cry
A Different Cry
The rising suicide rates among Black children under 13: A Different Cry | Special Presentation
A Different Cry
Black children are dying by suicide in America: A Different Cry (full series)
"A Different Cry" explores the rising suicide rates among Black youth in America.
Local News
Louisville boy's death by suicide sparks change at JCPS and beyond
Three years after the death of Seven Bridges, his mother and JCPS officials shed light on the events that led to a 10-year-old taking his own life.
A Different Cry
Mom shares story of son's life before his suicide death: He was considered 'different' and he was bullied
Monique Davis strives to spread positivity through her son's foundation because that's what he would want her to do.
A Different Cry
'A different cry' | Mom describes heartbreak after finding 7-year-old son dead
Jeffery loved dressing in costumes and was full of energy. He was wearing a one-piece Batman pajama suit when he died, according to the autopsy.
A Different Cry
She was gone for 88 minutes and came back to a heartbreaking discovery. Her 10-year-old was dead.
Tami Charles' son, Seven Bridges, died by suicide in 2019. She said the bullying he encountered resulted in his death.
A Different Cry
Black children are dying by suicide in America: A Different Cry
A Different Cry explores the rising suicide rates among Black youth in America. The full series will be released here on January 23.
A Different Cry
She attempted suicide at 12 years old, but now she helps others cope with pain
Paige Gaines shares her purpose for helping others cope with their feelings. Three young people also give their perspective on how they deal with everyday life.
A Different Cry
Children are dying by suicide. These resources could help someone in need
There are resources available -- for all ages -- to help combat the problem.
A Different Cry
These are the names of about a dozen children who have died by suicide. There are thousands more.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that at least 3,600 children under the age of 13 died by suicide in the last two decades.
A Different Cry
Youth talk candidly about why kids their age have thoughts of suicide
Charlotte Harleston, Carlene Williams, and London Connolly are part of a team that helps Baltimore psychologists develop suicide prevention programming.
A Different Cry
Congresswoman shares thoughts on Black youth suicide
Research about suicidal behaviors has raised questions about whether the path from suicidal thoughts to attempts is well understood in Black youth.
A Different Cry
