WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:55PM
54
St. Louis, MO

St. Louis Weather Summary: 54 degrees
Menu
KSDK Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Newsletters
  • Making a Difference
© 2018 KSDK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Weather Alert

3 Weather Alerts

Learn More

Your Friday night prep rally recap

Local stories and highlights from high school football games around the St. Louis area on 9/28.
Published: 7:28 AM CDT September 29, 2018
Updated: 3:28 AM CDT September 29, 2018

Related Videos
Your Friday night prep rally recap
NEWS
A rolling legend
LOCAL
Captain Ron Johnson announces his retirement
LOCAL
Alorton mayor faces new felony charges
LOCAL
Students taking free Ubers to stay safe
LOCAL
St. Louis police open door to new recruits
LOCAL
Frank's Food Picks - Hi-Pointe Drive-In
LOCAL
Olympic rings 'spectacular' at Wash U
LOCAL
60 Seconds of Zen
LOCAL
How to stop robocalls and get peace and quiet
LOCAL
STL waives residency rule for 50 PD recruits
LOCAL
Criminal cases in question after I-Team report
LOCAL
© 2018 KSDK-TV. All Rights Reserved.