WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:55PM
47
St. Louis, MO
St. Louis Weather Summary: 47 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KSDK Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Politics
Life
Investigations
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Stormwatch Closings Registration
Text Alerts
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Latest Sports
Blues
Cardinals
High School Sports
Frankly Speaking
Features
A Place to Call Home
Buzz60
Consumer
Contests
DEALBOSS
DIY
#DrinkLocalSTL
Food
Magnify Money
Making a Difference
Royal Watch
Sammy's Stars
Shop
Show Me St. Louis
St. Louis Business Journal
Verify
Vote
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Appearance Requests
Contact Us
KSDK Jobs
RSS Feeds
TV Listings
Meet the Team
Weather Academy Requests
Your Take
© 2018 KSDK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
4 Weather Alerts
Friday Night Prep Rally - November 2
Highlights and stories from prep football action around the area.
Published:
7:39 AM CDT November 3, 2018
Updated:
3:39 AM CDT November 3, 2018
Related Videos
Friday Night Prep Rally - November 2
SPORTS
Playing for Perfection
SOCCER
Chico Jones: Someone You Ought To Know
SPORTS
Yeo talks long-awaited return of Robby Fabbri
BLUES
De Smet star receiver Jordan Johnson is committed to greatness
SPORTS
RAW INTERVIEW: Jake Allen talks health after leaving game against Chicago
BLUES
Someone You Oughta Know: Ingvi Gudmundsson
SPORTS
Frank give his thoughts on NCAA transfer waivers
SPORTS
St. Louis teen gymnast is mastering a move few can complete in entire world
SPORTS
Terry Michler is Someone You Ought To Know
HIGH-SCHOOL
Prep Rally October 26th
FOOTBALL
RAW INTERVIEW: Mike Yeo talks about Blues early season struggles
SPORTS
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KSDK-TV. All Rights Reserved.