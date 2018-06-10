LIVE
O'Fallon football senior returns to action following stroke

Aaron Witt Jr. has battled back from a pediatric stroke to get back to a game he loves so much.
Published: 7:36 AM CDT October 6, 2018
Updated: 3:36 AM CDT October 6, 2018

O'Fallon football senior returns to action following stroke
