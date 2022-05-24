Ellen had been told countless times her daughter could never live a normal life due to an intellectual disability. The mother in her refused to accept that, so she started a business where people like her daughter could have meaningful, independent career
Joel and Lindsey met as kids through their cancer treatment. Decades later, they both returned to the hospital, reconnected and fell in love. So when it came time for the wedding, the venue decision was easy.
Pageant queen competes bald to bring awareness to hair-pulling disorder, trichotillomania
As a teen, Sarah hid her baldness under hats and wigs. She didn't want anyone to know about the mental illness that caused her to pull her own hair out. But all that changed when she decided to take off her wig and take on a new challenge: beauty pageants
Jon Pruziner has dedicated his career to answering the call of duty in both the military and police force. After losing his leg in the Army, he never quit serving others, but there's one mission that stands out: the lifesaving rescue of a young girl with autism.