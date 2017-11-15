A Southwest Airlines pilot has been arrested at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after bringing a loaded pistol in his carry-on luggage.

An airport spokesperson says a 51-year-old pilot was arrested at a checkpoint around 5 a.m.

According to TSA, firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only.

Statement from St. Louis Lambert International Airport:

St. Louis Lambert International Airport police arrested a 51 year old airline pilot Wednesday morning for unlawful use of a weapon after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered a loaded 9mm pistol in his carry-on luggage. The pilot, a First Officer who works for Southwest Airlines, was detained shortly before 5 a.m. in the Terminal 2 checkpoint prior to him boarding his aircraft, Southwest flight, #1106 from St. Louis to Las Vegas.

The suspect did not have any conceal and carry permit or any other authorization to carry a firearm. Charges are pending and will be handled through St. Louis County.

