Where is the best margarita in Missouri?

One publisher says it's in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — What makes a good margarita? Is it the quality or origin of the tequila? Is it the proportions of ingredients? Is it frozen or on the rocks? Is it the company with whom you drink it?

Book publisher and nutrition content creator Eat This, Not That published a list of the best margarita in every state and naturally Missouri's is in St. Louis.

Mission Taco Joint won the title of "best margarita in Missouri."

"It's the perfect balance of tart and sweet while still very tequila forward," the article from Eat This, Not That said.

Mission Taco's menu says the Mission Margarita is made with "100% blue agave MTJ blanco tequila, lime juice, dry orange curacao and agave." It costs $9 but it can be flavored with aguas frescas for an additional $1.

There is a frozen version and a spicy version of the Mission Margarita as well.

Eat This, Not That also anointed the best margarita in Illinois: Mi Tocaya Antojería in Chicago.