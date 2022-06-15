Watch 5+ for free on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts, Show Me St. Louis, special presentations and more!

ST. LOUIS — The free 5+ app from 5 On Your Side lets you stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in St. Louis" and "5 On Your Side at 6," and St. Louis' longest-running daily lifestyle program, "Show Me St. Louis"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

5+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news conferences, weather and traffic cameras, and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing beautiful sights in Missouri and Illinois.

You can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, stories from our I-Team, St. Louis-specific features and even classic videos from the 5 On Your Side archives.

And we didn't forget sports! Get the latest updates on the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, the Missouri Tigers, the Saint Louis University Billikens and your other favorite teams.

HOW TO ADD 5+ TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "KSDK."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "KSDK" to find the free 5+ app to add to your account, or have the 5+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED LIVE SHOWS

Monday–Friday

4:30–7 a.m.

Today in St. Louis

10–10:30 a.m.

Show Me St. Louis

12–12:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side at Noon

4–4:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side First at 4

5 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side at 5

6–6:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side at 6

10–10:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side at 10

Saturday–Sunday*

6–7 a.m.

Today in St. Louis Weekend Edition

9–10 a.m.

Today in St. Louis Weekend Edition

5–5:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side at 5

6–6:30 p.m. (Saturday only)

5 On Your Side at 6

10–10:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side at 10

*Weekend programming is subject to change due to NBC programming.

GOOD TO KNOW

The 5+ app does not stream NBC shows, newscasts or sports.

5 On Your Side with the NBC lineup can be streamed through several subscription-based services like YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM or Hulu + Live TV.

MORE WAYS TO GET 5 ON YOUR SIDE

Subscribe to our newsletter, Your STL Lunch Break.

Download the 5 On Your Side app for iPhone and Android for alerts, weather and St. Louis breaking news on your phone.

NEED MORE HELP? HERE IS A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE

Make sure you have a Roku device or a TV with Roku built-in. Some TV brands come with Roku out of the box. Get help with setting up your Roku device or TV.

From the Roku home screen, scroll down to Search Channels. Search for "KSDK" and select the 5+ app to download it to your Roku device or TV. Then simply select the 5+ app on the home screen to open it.

Make sure you have an Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get help with setting up your Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

From the Amazon Fire TV home screen, scroll right to the word Find. Search for "KSDK" and select the 5+ app to download and connect it to your Amazon and/or Amazon Prime account.