WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:52AM
52
St. Louis, MO
St. Louis Weather Summary: 52 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KSDK Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Decision 2018
Life
Investigations
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Stormwatch Closings Registration
Text Alerts
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Latest Sports
Blues
Cardinals
High School Sports
Frankly Speaking
Features
A Place to Call Home
Buzz60
Consumer
Contests
DEALBOSS
DIY
#DrinkLocalSTL
Food
Magnify Money
Making a Difference
Royal Watch
Sammy's Stars
Shop
Show Me St. Louis
St. Louis Business Journal
Today in St. Louis
Verify
Vote
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Appearance Requests
Contact Us
KSDK Jobs
RSS Feeds
TV Listings
Meet the Team
Weather Academy Requests
Your Take
© 2018 KSDK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
5 Weather Alerts
traffic
Featured Videos
CDC says it's OK to dress up chickens
LOCAL
Best friends pregnant with twins at the same time
LOCAL
McCluer North makes security improvements
LOCAL
The Teal Pumpkin Project' A safe alternative for kids with allergies
LOCAL
Getting young people ready for the workforce
LOCAL
St. Louis church holding active trainer shooting
LOCAL
Driving Smart
Play
Keep your teen driver safe with these tips
Sunday Oct. 21 marks the start of Teen Driver Safety Week, serving as an important reminder for teens about driving's rules and responsibilities.
DRIVING-SMART
Play
This is the best subcompact SUV of 2018
When it comes to SUVs, there's a growing segment of subcompacts that offer space, safety features and all-wheel drive at a comparable price. So what's the best one out there?
DRIVING-SMART
Play
You might be positioning your car's side mirrors incorrectly
Here's how to correctly position your vehicle's side mirrors.
DRIVING-SMART
Featured Galleries
PHOTOS: Severe storm rips up trees, causes property damage July 9, 2018
WEATHER
Photos: Severe Storms move through June 25
NEWS
Surreal photos of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano meeting the sea
NATION-WORLD
PHOTOS | 'Purple Rain' at Mt. Pisgah
NEWS
PHOTOS: Animal rescues during Harvey
HARVEY
Hurricane Harvey causes massive flooding in Houston area
HURRICANE-HARVEY
Traffic Headlines
WATCH: Runaway giant spool rolls down Houston freeway
TRAFFIC
IDOT to further construction along I-55 near Edwardsville along Illinois 143
LOCAL
I-70 traffic backed up for several hours after man found stuck underneath Blanchette Bridge
TRAFFIC
'This is just insane': Oregon mom of quadriplegic daughter watches as virus attacks other kids
HEALTH
Sullivan 'Homers For Hope,' rallies for 5-year-old boy
HEARTWARMING
Man trapped days in mine says he used a stick to kill snakes, keep broken leg in place
NEWS
Is an Oregon marijuana shop haunted? Watch surveillance video
LIFE
She couldn't wait to be a mom, but now her twins will never know her
MOTHERS-MATTER
'Gold digging' dog pretends to be stray to get food from Okla. McDonald's
PRODUCERS-PICKS
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KSDK-TV. All Rights Reserved.