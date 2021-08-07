LIST: Taste of St. Louis menu for its 15th year

Event organizers say there are fewer restaurants this year than in 2019

ST. LOUIS — Some of your favorite local food establishments will all be in one place very soon. The Taste of St. Louis is back and ready to serve you some of the best of what the city has to offer.

Back in July, 5 On Your Side podcast Abby Eats St. Louis got a first bite of the details surrounding the food festival. One is that the 2021 event will be held at Ballpark Village. Event organizers also say there are fewer restaurants this year than in 2019.

“At the end of the day, a concert at Busch Stadium is all about who's headlining, right? Our headliner is 26 restaurants, you know, it's all about them this year,” Dustin Rowe, Taste of St. Louis event producer explained to Abby Llorico on the podcast episode.

So, let's cut to the chase: which restaurants can you expect to see? The list is below:

Anis Hyderabad House

Bayou Seasoning and Catering

Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream

Cafe de LaSha

Chicken Out

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

Hot Wok Cafe

Ices Plain & Fancy

Juan's Taco

J. Smugs GastroPit

Kimchi Guys

Mission Taco Joint

Mustache Mike’s

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Pappy's Smokehouse

Pokedoke

SimplyCookingWithDonna

Sugarfire Smokehouse

The Popcorn Bar

The Rice House

Tivanov Catering

T's Kitchen

Taste of St. Louis has prided itself on advocating for and supporting the community’s restaurants, cafés & eateries for over 15 years.

The event is free and open to the public on the weekend of Sept. 24-26. Here are the event times: