Ho-ho-ho! Christmas pop-up bar opening reservations for 2020 season

Miracle is coming back in 2020 with several changes and limited reservations available

ST. LOUIS — If you need a cup of cheer, holiday pop-up bar season is almost here!

Miracle, "St. Louis' original Christmas pop-up bar," will open its first round of reservations at noon on Friday, Nov. 6. All November dates will be available at that time. December reservations will open later in November.

Demand for reservations is always high and spots quickly fill up. This year, it’ll be even tougher to snag a seat in the winter wonderland.

The bar is taking COVID-19 safety measures to reduce capacity. Miracle will have five tables and no bar seating. Reservations will be required – no walk-up seating will be allowed this year.

Reservations will be limited to no more than six people and each table will get a one-hour time slot. Making a reservation for Miracle will cost $10 per person, which helps raise money for the bar’s charity, Santa’s Helpers. In the spirit of the holiday, each guest will receive a Miracle gift when they arrive.

Masks are required.

Miracle will be in the same place as usual, at Small Change in south city’s Benton Park neighborhood.

It’ll be open from Nov. 12 – Dec. 30.

Make a reservation on Miracle’s Tock page here and you can check out the drink menu in advance on the Christmas bar’s website.

And for the first time, the popular holiday pop-up bar will offer its cocktails to-go. They’ll be available for purchase on Miracle STL’s website.

Sippin’ Santa – Miracle’s sister cocktail bar – is making a big move for 2020. Santa’s tropical oasis will relocate to the popular cocktail bar Planter’s House for the month of December.

Sippin’ Santa will “pop up” at Planter’s House from Dec. 4-30. Reservations are not yet open. It'll have a seating and reservation system that's similar to Miracle.

As for the rest of the holiday bars that popped up last year, 5 On Your Side’s Abby Eats St. Louis podcast team has learned all of them plan to return in 2020.