ST. LOUIS — If you’re the kind of person who thinks pickles should have their own food group, Pickleman’s has something new for you.

The regional gourmet café chain is testing out a pickle pizza at three of its locations, and the Saint Louis University campus restaurant is one of the lucky spots.

“SLU is one of our great sounding boards,” Pickleman’s Market Director Kendall Pearl said. “We know if we put something out there, we’ll get honest feedback.” The other two test markets are Lawrence, Kansas and Omaha, Nebraska.

The pickle pizza starts with garlic and olive oil. Then, it’s topped with a five-cheese blend, giardiniera peppers, Italian seasoning and sliced dill pickles. It’s a thin-crust pizza cut St. Louis-style into squares.

To make it extra dill-icious, Pearl suggested dipping it in ranch.

The pizza costs $13.59 and will be available through May. After that, Pickleman’s will decide whether it’s a really big dill that should be available at all locations or scrap the idea and stick to their bread-and-butter options, leaving fans in a bit of a pickle.

The 5 On Your Side team bought a pickle pie to give a try. The overall feedback was that it wasn’t a jarring experience but rather surprisingly good.

“I’m not mad at it,” one of the producers said.

“It’s like a sandwich on a cracker,” another producer added.

“It’s the jalapeno (from the giardiniera) that makes it work for me,” 5 On Your Side’s digital director said.

No matter how you slice it, Pickleman’s encouraged anyone who tries the pizza to let them know what they think on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.