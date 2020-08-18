Schlafly plans 2 of its festivals from afar due to COVID-19

Art outside and HOP in the City won't be held as usual due to the coronavirus, but there will be small socially-distanced events taking place

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Schlafly Beer announced its plans for two of its popular upcoming festivals as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Art Outside will be a virtual art fair this year and will support more than 40 local artists on Sept. 4-6. The brewery will also celebrate its HOP in the City on Sept. 19 with the HOP at Home Mixed Case, which will cost $85 with 24 of Schlafly’s most popular and experimental beers.

HOP in the City is traditionally an opportunity to taste almost all of Schlafly’s beer portfolio, but this year, guests can take that experience home.

The brewery said it will also host socially distanced, on-site events for Art Outside and HOP in the City.

“Both Art Outside and HOP in the City are festivals that are highly anticipated by our guests and everyone here at the brewpubs. Celebrating our community over great beer is at the heart of both festivals so we found a way to continue that experience while staying safe and socially distanced,” said Stephen Hale, founding brewer at Schlafly Beer.

Art Outside’s online fair will showcase art from over 40 local artists within a 125-mile radius of Schlafly Bottleworks. Guests will find artists selling work in ceramics, digital work, fiber & textiles, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting and drawing, photography, printmaking and wood.

Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood will also offer small groups to gather on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the spirit of Art Outside with table reservations for up to six people.

Similar to Art Outside, there will be limited reserved outside seating at Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. for HOP in the City. Tickets are $250 for a group of up to 6 people and include: a reserved table, a bucket of Schlafly Beer, a family-style meal with table service, Schlafly swag and a trivia game with prizes.

