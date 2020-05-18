Guide to St. Louis area restaurants reopening

As restrictions begin to ease in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County, restaurants may reopen. But it won't be like before.

ST. LOUIS — As restrictions in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County begin to ease on May 18, some restaurants are reopening for dine-in services.

Many of the restaurants that are reopening require reservations and most will not accept cash during this time.

Guidelines from the city and county include that employees wear face masks and do health checks at the start of each shift for employees.

It is also recommended that guests wear face masks. The city and county have also recommended outdoor dining as it likely poses less risk for virus transmission than dining in interior spaces.

Here are the restaurants that have announced that they will open on May 18 or later this week with new precautions:

• 21st Street Brewers Bar | May 20

• 360 St. Louis

• Basso

• Billy G's Kirkwood

• Chris' at the Docket

• Chris' Pancake and Dining

• City Coffee House & Creperie

• Eleven Eleven Mississippi

• Favazza's on the Hill

• Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse | May 19

• Helen Fitzgerald's

• Maggie O'Brien's Sunset Hills

• The Midwestern | May 21

• PW Pizza | May 20

• Russell's on Macklind | May 20

• Social Bar and Grill

• St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain

• Steve's Hot Dogs & Burgers | May 19, patio only

• Tin Roof

• Twisted Tree Steakhouse | May 19

• Vin de Set | May 19

• Wheelhouse | May 22

• Westport Social