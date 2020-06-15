New Asian-inspired gourmet sandwich shop opened in Central West End

Zenwich opened on June 1

ST. LOUIS — The COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed a new restaurant from opening in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, but it didn’t stop it.

Zenwich, an Asian-inspired gourmet sandwich shop opened on June 1. This is the second location for owner Chai Ploentham. Zenwich has been operating in the Chicago area since 2009.

Ploentham aimed for the grand opening of Zenwich for the end of April, but the pandemic put that on a hold until June.

The menu for its St. Louis location includes sandwiches that can be made on bread or quinoa rice paper. Spicy garlic shrimp, basil crab cake and Korean cheesesteak are among the options. There’s also ramen – Taiwanese spicy beef, mentaiko and spicy miso are among the flavors.

Zenwich is open every day from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Contactless ordering on its website is now available.

It is located at 8 South Euclid Ave, where the former restaurant Taze was located.

Since it just recently opened, there are only several reviews on Yelp for the St. Louis location - but it has 5 stars.

"I've been waiting for this place to open up (it's on my walk to work in the CWE), and finally got to try it out for lunch today! Got a super fresh Creamy Sesame salad with perfectly lightly breaded shrimp. Zenwich is definitely going in my regular rotation for food near Barnes," Anna T. wrote on Yelp.

The restaurant's Chicago area location has hundreds of reviews on Yelp with a 4.5-star rating. One Yelp user described it as "unique and tasty" and raved about the crab cake and shrimp sandwiches.

