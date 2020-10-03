ST. LOUIS — Think of all the things that make St. Louis food so unique. You know, those dishes, snacks and must-haves we all take so much pride in?

If you thought of toasted raviolis, Red Hot Riplets, provel cheese and Imo’s Pizza, you’re about halfway to building the most St. Louis burger anyone could think of.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is bringing back its St. Lunatic burger for one day only: March 14, AKA 3.14 Day.

The single cheeseburger is smothered in BBQ pork steak sauce and topped with t-ravs, Red Hot Riplets and provel cheese.

But wait, there’s more…

Instead of buns, the burger is sandwiched between two tiny Imo’s pizzas.

So. St. Louis.

The special burger is part of the STLMade 3.14 Day celebrations. To see the full list of participating restaurants and all the events happening that Saturday, click here.

