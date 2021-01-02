x
St. Louis area restaurants offering specials for Super Bowl Sunday

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Super Bowl LV.

A major part of the Super Bowl experience is not only the game, but the food.

Many Super Bowl parties may look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still include a good spread of snacks, main dishes and desserts.

We put together a list of restaurants around the St. Louis area that are offering specials for game day.

Mission Taco Joint

Mission Taco Joint is offering a game day package which includes shredded pork and beef, grilled chicken, mushrooms, vegan taco meat, two sides, tortillas, a tray of toppings, two bags of chips, guacamole, queso, salsa and a quart of margaritas.

The package is $64 and will be available at all Mission Taco Joint locations. It can be ordered in advance by calling the location of your choice or ordering online on Feb. 7.

Credit: Mission Taco Joint

Holy Mole

Holy Mole, the new ghost kitchen concept from Mission Taco will be offering a special item to enjoy while watching the game.

It’s bringing back the award-winning Statesmen Chile from its Milagro Modern Mexican menu. The chile features steak, black beans, dried and smoked chiles, beer, tortilla strips and cilantro. It will be available in a 16-ounce portion for $12, 24-ounce portion for $18 or 32-ounce portion for $24.

Customers can order the chile for delivery or pick-up Feb. 4 - 6.

Lion's Choice

Lion’s Choice is offering Pride Packs for game day. The meal includes 10 roast beef sandwiches for $25 packed and ready for pick-up at the drive-thru in a red, insulated Pride Pack designed bag.

On Feb. 7, the restaurant is offering an additional deal with a one-day-only offer of two free pints of vanilla custard, colored red for the Chiefs, with all Pride Pack purchases.

Guests can order the special by going through the drive-thru or online for drive-thru, pick-up and delivery options.

Salt + Smoke

Salt + Smoke is offering a barbecue special for game day that includes 10 wings, 10 ribs and 10 toasted raviolis for $30.

Guests can order the meal by going to the restaurant’s website on Feb. 7 and selecting “Super Bowl” on the drop-down menu.

Callier's Catering

Callier's Catering is offering a Super Bowl party pack that includes Famous Callier’s special combos, vegetable tray with dill dip, beef chili, chicken wings and chips and queso.

The package is $80 and serves six people. You can also add cookies or brownies for $1.25 per person.

Guests can pickup their orders from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 7. To place an order call 636-230-0019 or email sales@callierscatering.com.

