St. Louis area restaurants offering specials for Super Bowl Sunday

ST. LOUIS — The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Super Bowl LV.

A major part of the Super Bowl experience is not only the game, but the food.

Many Super Bowl parties may look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still include a good spread of snacks, main dishes and desserts.

We put together a list of restaurants around the St. Louis area that are offering specials for game day.

Mission Taco Joint

Mission Taco Joint is offering a game day package which includes shredded pork and beef, grilled chicken, mushrooms, vegan taco meat, two sides, tortillas, a tray of toppings, two bags of chips, guacamole, queso, salsa and a quart of margaritas.

The package is $64 and will be available at all Mission Taco Joint locations. It can be ordered in advance by calling the location of your choice or ordering online on Feb. 7.

Holy Mole

Holy Mole, the new ghost kitchen concept from Mission Taco will be offering a special item to enjoy while watching the game.

It’s bringing back the award-winning Statesmen Chile from its Milagro Modern Mexican menu. The chile features steak, black beans, dried and smoked chiles, beer, tortilla strips and cilantro. It will be available in a 16-ounce portion for $12, 24-ounce portion for $18 or 32-ounce portion for $24.

Customers can order the chile for delivery or pick-up Feb. 4 - 6.

Lion's Choice

Lion’s Choice is offering Pride Packs for game day. The meal includes 10 roast beef sandwiches for $25 packed and ready for pick-up at the drive-thru in a red, insulated Pride Pack designed bag.

On Feb. 7, the restaurant is offering an additional deal with a one-day-only offer of two free pints of vanilla custard, colored red for the Chiefs, with all Pride Pack purchases.

Guests can order the special by going through the drive-thru or online for drive-thru, pick-up and delivery options.

Salt + Smoke

Salt + Smoke is offering a barbecue special for game day that includes 10 wings, 10 ribs and 10 toasted raviolis for $30.

Guests can order the meal by going to the restaurant’s website on Feb. 7 and selecting “Super Bowl” on the drop-down menu.

Callier's Catering

Callier's Catering is offering a Super Bowl party pack that includes Famous Callier’s special combos, vegetable tray with dill dip, beef chili, chicken wings and chips and queso.

The package is $80 and serves six people. You can also add cookies or brownies for $1.25 per person.