ST. LOUIS – If you grew up in St. Louis – you’ve more than likely had toasted ravioli.

And if you haven’t… you’re missing out!

‘I've never met a t-Rav that I didn't like,’ Jan M Feuquay said.

March 20 was National Ravioli Day, so we wanted to celebrate a St. Louis original. We wanted to know where the best place in the Lou is…

And here are the most popular places, according to you!

TOP 5

Anthonino’s Taverna | 2225 Macklind Ave.

One of the most popular family-owned eateries on The Hill in St. Louis since 2003, Anthonino’s serves a unique mix of Italian and Greek specialties. Whether you’re one of our treasured regulars, or you’re visiting for the first time, our aim is the same; from the moment you walk through the door to the final sip of your after dinner drink, we hope you walk away having gained something wonderful from the experience.

'Anthoninos taverna on the hill !!' Denise Pries said.

Charlie Gitto’s | 5226 Shaw Ave.

'Charlie Gittos,' Genie Mueller said.

In 1947, a chef at Angelo’s – which was the name of the restaurant at the time – accidentally dropped a ravioli in hot oil instead of water... and that's how they created toasted ravioli.

Charlie Gitto’s on the Hill has been a landmark for fine Italian dining.

For more than 35 years, Charlie Gitto’s On the Hill has been a landmark for fine Italian dining in The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis, Mo. Opened by Charlie Gitto Jr. at 5226 Shaw Ave. in 1981, the restaurant still operates today at its original location.

In 2004, Charlie Gitto Jr. opened a second location at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights. Most recently, he introduced his iconic Italian fare to his hometown of Chesterfield in a fourth location, From the Hill.

Lombardo’s | 201 S 20th St.

‘Lombardos. By far the best in STL.’ Chris Sullivan said.

‘Hands down, without question Lombardo’s !’ Jim Minard said.

The Lombardo Family's legacy of fine food at moderate prices goes back almost 75 years, and the tradition continues today. Available at all of our locations, Lombardo's Famous Toasted Ravioli. Award winning oversized meat and spinach ravioli, lightly breaded and served with their house marinara sauce and grated cheese.

Mama Toscano’s | 2201 Macklind Ave.

‘Mama Toscano’s. Nothing compares.’ Robyn Kettler said.

Mama Toscano’s originally started as Toscano’s Market. It was a local grocery store providing the Italian community with fresh cut meats, lunch meats, cheeses and canned goods. Our building has been in the Toscano family for over 90 years. It was decided to make “Nana Kates ravioli”. Nana Kate started making ravioli upstairs in her kitchen when the demand for her ravioli was so great they had to move the operations downstairs and hire people to help make her ravioli and that is still how we continue to make the ravioli today.

Farotto's | 9525 Manchester Rd.

'Farottos duh!!!' Stacy Zellers-Cox said.

In 1956, Farotto’s began as a family owned pizzeria with a few pastas, limited seating, carry out and car-hop service.

