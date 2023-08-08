Barbie Brunch being hosted Sunday at Angad Arts Hotel

Other additions include a life-size Barbie box and props for photo opportunities, a DJ, surprise entertainment and a pop-up glitter bar.

ST. LOUIS — Come on Barbie, Let's go party! This Sunday, you can party at a Barbie-themed Brunch at the Angad Arts Hotel.

The brunch runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Commonwealth, the hotel's first-floor restaurant.

The "Barbiecore" celebration will feature an entirely Barbie-themed curated menu, with real-life Kens serving complimentary mimosas and mocktails.

The menu will offer vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options as well.

Other exciting additions include a life-size Barbie box and props for photo opportunities, a DJ, surprise entertainment and a pop-up glitter bar.

Tickets for Barbie Brunch can be bought for single guests or for tables with up to six people.

The Angad Arts Hotel is located at 3550 Samuel Shephard Drive in St. Louis.

