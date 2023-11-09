O'Fallon, Missouri, ceremonies will honor 22nd anniversary of 9/11

O'Fallon has on display three 9/11 artifacts donated by the city of New York.

O'FALLON, Mo. — O’Fallon, Missouri, ceremonies honoring the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 are scheduled for Monday morning.

They will take place at 8:30 a.m. behind O’Fallon City Hall, located at 100 North Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366.

At the O'Fallon ceremony, students from Christian High School and Assumption Grade School will participate. The event will feature keynote speaker Chief Tom Vinyard from the O'Fallon Fire Protection District.

Immediately following the O’Fallon 9-11 Patriot Day ceremonies, a 1-mile walk is planned for a show of patriotism along Main Street.

The event will take place near a 9/11 artifact, a piece of the World Trade Center that the city of New York donated to O’Fallon.

While it is unknown whether the artifact behind O’Fallon City Hall was a part of the north or south tower, it weighs 500 pounds and was recovered from the Fresh Kills Landfill on Staten Island.

"What you see is what they were," O’Fallon Citizens First Manager Conan Stott said. "They’re bent. They’re burned. They’re damaged. The size of them you can see what force must have happened to do this to a giant piece of steel. There are also some pieces down at Winghaven along Interstate 64.”