Instagram-worthy art installations at Saint Louis Galleria for limited time

Visit the Saint Louis Galleria's Garden Court to pose inside eight different interactive photo backdrops.

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Galleria, a top shopping destination in St. Louis, is hosting The Self Studio: Decades Tour pop-up until Aug. 8.

The pop-up photo booths are set up in the Galleria's Garden Court, located on the lower level. The event will take people on a trip through time and capture "Instagrammable" photos in eight different displays that showcase decades-old designs. In addition, present and future displays are offered as a "photo-worthy backdrop."

The displays are family-friendly and free to the public.

According to the shopping center, guests can take advantage of interactive backdrops and fun themes such as:

"The Diner" is a classic '50s neighborhood hot spot where retro dining display breaks out bold neon signage, checkered flooring, vintage wall decor and more.

"Mellow Meadows" is an eye-catching '60s van painted with loud and funky designs.

"Disco Fever" is a '70s boogie night with a disco-themed dance floor with a number of disco balls and neon signage.

"The Gamer" is a pixel-perfect '80s backdrop with oversized video game icons, custom seating, and more.

"The Video Store" is an iconic '90s video store with your favorite movies for rent. The shelves are filled with VHS tapes, a video drop slot and more.

"Teenage Dream" is a "Mean Girls"-inspired 2000s high school hallway with wall-to-ceiling pink fur, custom lockers and a mirror for that lip gloss check before class.

"Gone Viral" is a modern display that will bring a new meaning to meme culture, the Internet's most viral memes and laughter.

"The Future" is a sleek design with LED lighting, custom seating and more.

For more information about the event, click here.