St. Louis Blues partner with Red Cross for Wednesday blood drive

For the 16th consecutive year, Blues fans are being asked to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are partnering with the American Red Cross to encourage hockey fans to help patients in need by donating blood during its 16th annual blood drive event.

Fans will get the opportunity to donate blood Wednesday at several locations throughout the bistate area.

The blood drive will span the following locations:

Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark St., St. Louis, MO 63103.

Favazza’s on the Hill (Banquet Center), 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139.

The HEIGHTS, 8001 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, MO 63117.

River Chase: Missouri and Mississippi, 990 Horan Drive, Fenton, MO 63026.

Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021.

Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, MO 63043.

Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO 63052.

Old Hickory (Banquet Center), 1 Dye Club Drive, St. Peters, MO 63304.

American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL 62234.

Donations will be accepted at Enterprise Center from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All other locations will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

All blood types, especially Type O, are urgently needed. According to the Red Cross, winter remains one of the most challenging times of year for donations because many donors are busy with holiday activities, and inclement weather can cancel blood drives.

“We know how passionate and generous Blues fans and their staff are and they have always stepped up to help us,” Jenni Albers, regional donor services executive for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, said in a statement. “We are so grateful to the Blues, Bally Sports Midwest and Anthem for their continued support in partnering with us to help re-stock the blood supply so that we can provide uninterrupted donations to patients in need.”

While supplies last, everyone who donates during the event will receive a specially designed Blues T-shirt. Louie and the Blue Crew will also be visiting blood drive locations throughout the day.

To make an appointment or learn more information about the blood drive, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code "BLUES."

In order to donate, a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of ID are required. Individuals must be 17 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be generally in good health to be eligible to donate.