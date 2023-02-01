These St. Louis-area businesses are hosting Super Bowl watch parties

Need a place to watch the big game? Here's a list of St. Louis area-restaurants hosting watch parties.

ST. LOUIS — The big game is set.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off on at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb, 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles for the championship.

Super Bowl 57 will also feature a halftime performance with multi-Grammy winner Rihanna. It's been nearly seven years since she released an album but will take center stage in Glendale.

Many restaurants and businesses in the St. Louis area will host their own Super Bowl watch party to enjoy the big game.

Here's where you can enjoy and watch the Super Bowl on Sunday:

Ballpark Village - Bally Sports Live!

Catch the Super Bowl on the biggest screen in St. Louis and catch the post-game party at Ballpark Village. The party starts at 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 with all-inclusive upgrades available for guests.

Buy your tickets here.

Big Daddy's Soulard

Big Daddy's Soulard Bar & Grill will host their Super Bowl watch party with drink specials, a full kitchen menu, square boards and more. Drink packages are also available for purchase. Tickets are $25.

Purchase tickets and find more information on Big Daddy's Soulard's website.

Live! by Loews

Live! by Loews will be playing the game on two large LED screens in the Cardinals Ballroom, with tailgate and 2-4-1 drink specials and a live DJ. General admission is $10.

Buy tickets here.

The Cola Lounge

The Cola Lounge is holding a Rihanna Super Bowl Costume Party. Dress up as the halftime performer for a door prize. There will also be games, contest giveaways and Caribbean food. Tickets cost $36 and include food bar and raffle entry.

For more information and for tickets, click here.

The Doghaus Soulard

Party with The Doghaus Soulard and bring your favorite snacks. The Super Bowl party is free to get in and $25 for private table reservations. The restaurant will also offer drink specials throughout the night.

The party starts at 4:30 p.m.

Find more information and reserve a table here.

The KRE8 Place

Enjoy The KRE8 Place's Super Bowl watch party this Sunday. The restaurant will have drink specials, themed food, games and more! The event is $5 per ticket.

The party starts at 4:30 p.m.

Information about the event and tickets is available here.

The Post

The Post's all-inclusive Super Bowl party is back for the first time in three years. The restaurant will have an open bar and a buffet for fans. All-inclusive ticket holders also have pregame specials available for purchase.

Ticket prices begin at $60 for adults online and $65 at the door. Tickets for kids 12 and under are $25.

Information about the event, specials and tickets are available on The Post's website.

Top Shelf Bar and Grill

The Florissant restaurant will host their own Super Bowl party with doors opening at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

RSVP to the event and find more information here.

Wiggler's Bar and Grill

The Metro East restaurant will host their Super Bowl 57 party for guests to enjoy. The restaurant near Holiday Shores will have wing and drink specials throughout the evening.