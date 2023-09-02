HSMO puppies make Super Bowl prediction

The Kansas City Canines and the Philadelphia Beagles duked it out in a video released on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of Sunday's big game, puppies with the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) have a prediction for the winner.

The Kansas City Canines and the Philadelphia Beagles duked it out for the 2023 HSMO Puppy Bowl in a video released on Thursday. After a quick but tense match, the Kansas City Canines came out on top.

The winner was decided based on which of two bowls of dog food was eaten first by the four players.

"This a proud tradition we’ve used to predict the winner of the last several Super Bowls with startling accuracy! This year’s game was a close one and our four adorable pups played their hearts out." HSMO said.

The featured players in this year's Puppy Bowl aren't yet available for adoption but will be soon, a spokesperson said.