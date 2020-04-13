ST. LOUIS — The Muny's season is scheduled to kick off in two months and the popular outdoor theater is already considering how the coronavirus will impact the 2020 lineup.

The theater posted an update on its Facebook page, saying:

"Over the past several weeks, we have been developing several scenarios for The Muny’s 2020 season, all of which will hopefully allow us to continue this great St. Louis tradition at some point this summer, provided guidance from health officials confirms it is safe and responsible to do so."

The Muny said it is following guidance from health government officials and is awaiting updates on the stay-at-home orders.

The Muny's lineup includes "Chicago," "Mary Poppins," "Sweeney Todd," "Smokey Joe's Cafe" and "The Sound of Music."

