Central Stage set to open in Grand Center Arts District

The Kranszberg Arts Foundation is set to officially open its doors in November. The venue will feature comedy, music and other entertainment.

ST. LOUIS — Central Stage, a new venue from The Kranzberg Arts Foundation (KAF), will be open to the public in the Grand Center Arts District starting in November during this winter.

According to a media release Wednesday afternoon, local music fans may remember the location as the former house of the Creepy Crawl and The Stage @ KDHX located at 3524 Washington Avenue.

The venue will include a full bar and an intimate, 140-capacity performance space for visitors to enjoy St. Louis-based, regional and national talent. In addition, the bar area and sound system have been updated.

“We are thrilled to add Central Stage to the ever-expanding family of Kranzberg Arts Foundation venues as we continue to invest in St. Louis’ arts economy while offering patrons even more opportunities to have intimate experiences with our local and regional artists,'' Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, said.

Local producers Jamo Presents and Mid Coast Media have partnered with the Foundation for a seasonal takeover of programming at the Central Stage.

This collaboration will feature exciting concerts, comedy shows and other special events.

They are having a new indoor concert series that run through November and December of this year, with four to five events a week.

The series will mostly be concert driven but will also feature a bar program with games including a weekly Wednesday evening ping-pong tournament.

In November, Jamo’s will host 19 events, including performances by Allie Kral, Funky Butt Brass Band, Tef Poe, Jr. Clooney and more.

“Over the last year, we’ve used the Jamo concert series to help launch regular concert programming in Kranzberg spaces,” Drew Jameson, who is the owner of Jamo Presents, said. “These intimate venues contribute to a crucial part of our ecosystem.”

The venue will also feature the weekly Mid Coast Comedy Series with rising and established standup comedians.

Each Thursday will bring some of the city’s best -- including Larry Greene, crowned St. Louis’ funniest by multiple area clubs -- as well as the occasional out-of-town famous friends.

“Central Stage is a great space for comedy,” Chris Denman, co-founder of Mid Coast Media, said. “We’re excited to give St. Louis area comics a professional space in the heart of the city to perform and grow.”

The comedy series launches on Thursday, Nov. 3.

For more details about the current schedule for November at the venue including shows, click here.