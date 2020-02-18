ST. LOUIS — Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne canceled his 2020 "No More Tours 2" tour Monday night due to health concerns.

In a statement on his website, the "Prince of Darkness" said he wanted to cancel the tour early so fans could get a refund. He was scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 24.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans," he said in the statement. "I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road."

The statement said fans can get a refund from the site where they purchased the tickets. Fans who had tickets for the "No More Tours 2" show will get the first shot at tickets when the next tour is announced.

Osbourne did not tour in 2019. In January, he revealed he was diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson's after a fall.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's," his wife, Sharon said to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

More concert news:

RELATED: Lots of St. Louis concert tickets go on sale this week

RELATED: Steely Dan will perform at Dinner with the Stars at Stifel Theatre

RELATED: Goo Goo Dolls coming to St. Louis this summer