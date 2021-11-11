'It's a Wonderful Life,' 'The Grinch' highlight NBC's holiday programming lineup

Holiday-themed programming will air on various days and nights between Nov. 24-Jan. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — NBC is getting into the holiday spirit with its family-friendly programming.

This year's lineup includes the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, National Dog Show, and lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center, as well as timeless holiday classics, such as "It's a Wonderful Life" and two versions of the Grinch — the 1966 cartoon and 2018 animated film.

See the full schedule below (all times are in eastern):

"A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving" — Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

"95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" — Thursday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m.-noon.

"National Dog Show presented by Purina" — Thursday, Nov. 25 from noon-2 p.m.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1966 cartoon) — Friday, Nov. 26 from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

"5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas" (animated special based on Jimmy Fallon's bestselling children's book) — Friday, Nov. 26 from 8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

"Trolls Holiday in Harmony" — Friday, Nov. 26 from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

"National Dog Show presented by Purina" (repeat) — Saturday, Nov. 27 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

"89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center" — Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

"Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" (holiday special with music performances) — Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

"Annie Live!" — Thursday, Dec. 2 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

"It's a Wonderful Life" — Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

"Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City" (holiday special with music performances) — Monday, Dec. 6 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

"A Very Chrisley Christmas" — Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

"Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" (holiday special with music performances) (repeat) — Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

"L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth" (television special showcasing inspiring stories of 10 women) — Thursday, Dec. 16 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

"Sing" (2016 animated film) — Friday, Dec. 17 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

"Annie Live!" (repeat) — Monday, Dec. 20 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

"Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018 animated film) — Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

"Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City" (holiday special with music performances) (repeat) — Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

"It's a Wonderful Life" — Friday, Dec. 24 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m.

"Christmas Eve Mass" — Friday, Dec. 24 from 11:30 p.m.-Saturday, Dec. 25 at 1 a.m.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1966 cartoon) — Saturday, Dec. 25 from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

"The Rose Parade's New Year Celebration presented by Honda" — Saturday, Jan. 1 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.