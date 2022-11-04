Planning ahead? Paramore to perform at Enterprise Center in 2023

Tickets for the general public will open at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 11.

ST. LOUIS — Paramore announced their long-awaited North American arena tour on Friday, making a stop in St. Louis in 2023.

Paramore announced their 26-stop, North American tour for 2023 kicking off on May 23 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The band will also make stops at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

They will make a stop in St. Louis on July 30 at the Enterprise Center. Opening acts in St. Louis will include Foals and The Linda Lindas.

A portion of the ticket sales for all shows will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB.

Support + Feed takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to fight food insecurity and the climate crisis. Find more information about the organization here.

REVERB is an environmental nonprofit to create positive impacts for people and the planet. Find more information about the collaboration and the organization on their website.

Fans have opportunities to take part in presale registration now through Monday, Nov. 7. Register here for additional information.

Those who receive a code from the presale registration will be able to purchase tickets from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Tickets will cost between $37.50 and $133.

Paramore will release their sixth studio album "This Is Why" on Feb. 10, 2023.