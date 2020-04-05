Skyview Drive-In to open Friday under social distancing guidelines

The drive-in will be open seven nights a week, with several changes to normal operations

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Skyview Drive-In will open for business on Friday.

The drive-in said it has been officially cleared to open by the Illinois governor's office. It will be open seven nights a week, with several changes to normal operations.

Admission prices have dropped to $10 for adults to minimize the exchange of money, and moviegoers are asked to bring exact change if possible.

The drive-in will be operating at half-capacity, with one car between each pole. Regular bathrooms are closed, but there will be twice the normal number of portable toilets, which will be sanitized every fifteen minutes.

The concession will be closed to traffic, but a limited menu will be available on the patio. The drive-in is offering cheeseburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, bottled soda, water, lemonade, snow cones, coffee and hot chocolate for purchase.

"We will give you trash bags and we would request that you bag up all of your trash and take it home with you. That way, our employees don't have to risk cross-contamination," the drive-in said.

The drive-in will be playing the following movies between May 8-14:

Screen No. 1: The Goonies (PG) at 8:15 p.m. and Beetlejuice (PG) at 10:20 p.m.

Screen No. 2: Grease (PG-13) at 8:15 p.m. and Ferris Buehler's Day Off (PG-13) 10:15 p.m.

Skyview is offering five reserved spots every night for an extra $10. All reserved spots are already taken for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the drive-in said.

To reserve a spot, email skyviewdrivein@att.net and include which night you want to come, what movie you want to see and whether you'll park at an orange pole (for vehicles taller than 5-feet, 2-inches) or a white pole (for vehicles 5-feet, 2 inches or shorter).