Stephen Eats (Healthy) STL: Local food blogger shares top picks for smart start to 2023

Local foodie, Stephen Deaderick, joined Dana DiPiazza Friday morning in the Show Me kitchen to share his top healthy eating options in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS - Local foodie, Stephen Deaderick, joined Dana DiPiazza Friday morning in the Show Me kitchen to share his top healthy eating options in the area.

Stephen is the cuisine connoisseur behind the popular Instagram account, StephenEatsSTL. He takes his followers along with him as he treats his taste buds to delicious foods and drinks all over the globe, but more specifically, endless hot spots and hidden gems in St. Louis.

Healthy eating looks different for everyone, which is why Stephen says taste isn’t the only factor to consider when choosing your next meal or snack.

Revel Kitchen and Lona’s Lil Eats are two of Stephen’s top picks for clean eats. These spots serve fresh foods, each having a unique flare.

Revel: “At Revel Kitchen, we celebrate real whole foods. We offer fresh locally-sourced, organic menu items because we want you to feel confident about the food you eat. Gluten-Free, Vegan, Paleo, Keto, or 30-day diet? We got you covered and will make it easy for you. Come on in and taste for yourself or order online for take-out or delivery.” Read more here.

Lona’s: “We specialize in fresh Asian cuisine with a soul-food flare. We focus on more than just flavor; we focus on feeling and physical sensation. We use fresh ingredients just chopped, absolutely NO MSG, make all our seasonings and sauces from scratch- from peeling the garlic, roasting peanuts, on up.” Read more here.

In between meals, finding healthy snacking options is key to staying on track. Stephen says it’s all about balance, so he also shared his top healthy snacks that keep him on track in between meals.

Honeymoon Chocolates is a unique, natural concept based on bean to bar craft chocolate sweetened solely with raw honey.

“Our first and foremost reason for making chocolate is to address the decreasing supply of cacao and decline of honeybees worldwide. Secondary to us (but just as important) is to allow our consumers to remove refined sugar from their favorite foods.” Read more about Honeymoon Chocolates here.

Pete’s Snack Shop is another one of Stephen’s top picks. When you’re in the mood for something more salty instead of sweet, Pete’s has deluxe mixed nuts with unique flavoring to spice things up.

“From Cinnamon Churro to Himalayan Pink Salt & Cracked Pepper, we have something for everyone!” Click here to read more about Pete’s Snack Shop.