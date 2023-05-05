Make outside fun again with help from Mosquito Joe

Do not let pests get in the way of making memories outdoors this summer. Call the experts at Mosquito Joe, today!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Enjoying the outdoors brings people together, but bugs can have a big impact on enjoying your outdoor spaces. Thankfully the experts at Mosquito Joe can help make being outside fun again.

"This year, especially in this region, tick and mosquito pressure is expected to be pretty high compared to prior years," explains Sam Maher the owner of Mosquito Joe St. Charles County.

Warmer weather is here, and with it comes insects. Mosquito Joe customizes solutions, especially for mosquitos, ticks and fleas.

Laura Strasser is the owner of Mosquito Joe of Greater STL County.

"Our service is personalized, and we are looking at what we can do for everyone's home because everyone's different," Strasser says.

Maher adds that some homes "Have water, some have large forests behind their property, some have vegetable gardens, and we really take all of that into account."

Their solutions and treatments are designed to break down the breeding cycle of mosquitos and other insects to provide lasting protection.

Along with the customized services, Mosquito Joe is a member of the EPA's Environmental Steward Program, which recognizes their commitment to having environmentally conscious processes and products. One example is their offering of low-risk products like a botanical solution made from essential oils.

"We're always good stewards working in our environment and always doing whatever that we can to protect that. We also have two onsite entomologists that are in Virginia Beach. So, we have access to not only a wealth of information, but they're able to help us to achieve whatever might come our way as weather changes and so do bugs," Strasser explains.

Communication and service are paramount to the team at Mosquito Joe. So, they commit to touching base with you the day before your treatment, when they are on the way, and they let you know when they are finished.

"When we arrive on the property, we'll do a thorough walk around to make sure we know if anything has changed on the property, make sure we understand what parts of your property we should be staying away from," Maher says. "For instance, we don't we won't spray any edible plants. We don't want to spray any flowers because that could affect the bee population. So we ensure that we use a different type of granular product around those flowering plants."

The technician will finish by locking any gates and insuring your property is as they found it, without the bugs, of course. There care and attention to detail truly sets them apart from the rest.

So, do not let pests get in the way of enjoying the outdoors this summer. Call Mosquito Joe Today!

Click HERE to reach Mosquito Joe of St. Charles County or call (636)489-7025.

Click HERE to reach of Mosquito Joe or Greater STL County or call (314)492-2309.

For further information, visit Mosquitojoe.com or call 1-855-ASK-A-JOE.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.