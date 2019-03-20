ST. LOUIS — A new series based on a bizarre true story near Springfield, Mo., has debuted on Hulu.

‘The Act’ is a true crime drama that follows Gypsy Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee. Hulu described the case as stranger than fiction.

Gypsy said she was forced to live in a wheelchair for most of her life. Her mother made her believe she had muscular dystrophy, cancer, bad eyesight, poor hearing and more, all so people would give them money, Gypsy said.

A trailer for the Hulu Original shows doctors questioning Gypsy’s medical history, followed by the girl coming into her own and trying to break free of her overprotective mom.

‘Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder,’ according to a synopsis on Hulu’s website.

The first two episodes of the eight-part series debuted on Hulu Wednesday.

‘The Act’ stars Joey King as Gypsy and Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee.

ABOUT THE CASE: