21st annual Art on the Square takes over Belleville

ST. LOUIS — Art on the Square is a juried fine art show located at the Veterans Memorial Fountain in beautiful downtown Belleville, Illinois.

Since 2002 Art on the Square has been ranked #1 and #2 in the nation by Art Fair Source Book over ten times. Art on the Square is held annually the weekend after Mother’s Day.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.