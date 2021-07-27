25 St. Louis local pizzerias join forces for the 2021 St. Louis Pizza Passport

If you're an absolute pizza lover, or even casually enjoy it from time to time, you're now getting the opportunity to eat pizza for a good cause.

Twenty-five local pizzerias are taking part in the second annual “St. Louis Pizza Passport” that recently launched. Organizers say the printed booklet is a guide to the best pizza in the region, all at a discounted rate. With passport in hand, a purchaser is offered a pizza of any size at half price, from each of the participating restaurants. The cost of the passport is $30, but organizers, also founders of The St. Louis Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, say the savings are much more than that.

“We wanted to find an affordable way to get the community together in support of our pizza makers,” said Michael Powers, the lead organizer. “Pizza makers played a vital role in keeping all of us fed when we were sheltered in place, and the first responders and essential workers have very much relied on them.”

Participating restaurants span three counties, two states and 19 ZIP codes, so pizza lovers can sample squares (or slices) from Downtown St. Louis, Ballwin, O’Fallon, IL and all the way to O’Fallon, MO. Pizza style varies greatly from St. Louis thin crust to woodfired Neapolitan.

The passport’s offerings are now live and will stay valid through October 15, 2021. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Home Sweet Home’s work to provide furniture and essential household items to those recently securing permanent housing.