3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list

Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events.

Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.

Audiences are encouraged to bring their picnics to enjoy this free concert held on September 30, 2022 at the Edwardsville City Park. A post-concert champagne reception is planned at the Edwardsville Public Library for OE Season Sponsors and Donors, with a 5th Anniversary toast and artist meet-and-greet.

The fun continues this September with the Edwardsville Art Fair.

It's taking place September 23 through 25th at City Park.

Featuring the original works of approximately 100 accomplished artists and scrumptious local food and drink, Edwardsville Art Fair is a three-day opportunity for the family see art, make art, and buy art!

You're bound to walk away with something you love.

Lastly this September, the Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise will feature just about every car you can imagine.

It's taking place Saturday, September 10 at the On the Hill Golf Course.

More than 400 cars of all makes and models will be on display during the annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise. See some of the brightest, boldest and best vintage and modern cars around.

The gates open to the public at 11 a.m. and will include live music from Noon to 2 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from the American Legion and assorted food trucks. The public is invited to watch cars arrive early from the clubhouse patio. Entrant check in begins at 7 a.m.

The car show closes at 2 p.m. when the car cruise begins. Cars will cruise along a designated route that includes portions of Route 66 in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

Stick around and enjoy additional live music at the On the Hill Golf Course from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show is also called the ‘Randy Gori Memorial Show’ in honor of car enthusiast and Edwardsville resident Randy Gori.

Proceeds from the event benefit Backstoppers and Partners for Pets.

