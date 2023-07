The Divine Nine Greek Organizations will compete in a step competition for a grand prize to donate to a charity of their choice.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The 37th Annual Midwest Marchdown Scholarship Step Show is set to take the stage at UMSL Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center starting at 6pm on August 5th.

Two scholarships will be given to incoming undergraduate college freshman. Two scholarships will be given to incoming undergraduate college seniors.

The Divine Nine Greek Organizations will compete in a step competition for a grand prize to donate to a charity of their choice.