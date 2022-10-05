A Place to Call Home: Anylah

Eleven-year-old Anylah is a happy, social butterfly! She is loving, funny, and smart. You will find Anylah on the basketball court practicing three point shots or shooting free throws. But you might also find her with her nose buried in a book or tackling a 500 piece puzzle. Anylah’s foster parent says she is a “thinker” and destined for great things! College is definitely in her future, but where is still being discussed .. it might depend on their basketball program! This sweet young lady also enjoys playing Fortnight with her friends, Beyblade, shuffleboard, and camping during the summer. Anylah is shy but warms up quickly. She makes friends easily and enjoys school. Art is the way Anylah shows she cares about you. You can often find her writing letters and making cards for others. She also has a little wish. She would love a room make-over. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Anylah's life or granting her little wish, please contact the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.