A Place to Call Home: Chance

Earlier this year, Chance hit the field for an experience he wouldn’t soon forget in today’s A Place to Call Home.

ST. LOUIS — 16-year-old Chance is a sweet and charming young man. He is a joy to be around, and is the perfect mix between having honest, clear communication and being a typical teenager. He has a smile that lights up the room and brings joy out of people he is around.

Chance likes trying new things. He loves video games. He enjoys gaming with friends, and would love to play video games with his future family. Chance is also a fan of anime, and has watched every episode of his favorite shows. But his true passion is playing sports. He plays football, and loves going to sports events.

If Chance has a goal in mind, he is very motivated to achieve it. A family that can remind Chance that he can still do kids things and encourage him to be playful would be the perfect fit for Chance. Chance is interested in getting his driver’s license and would love a forever family to teach him the ropes! He would love a family that can guide him into adulthood, while also showing him that he can still be a kid.

Chance also has a little wish. He would like his siblings to join him for dinner and a movie. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

A big thank you to the St. Louis Battlehawks for giving Chance the VIP treatment! To learn more about our XFL team, please check them out here.