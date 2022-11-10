A Place to Call Home: Denzel

Denzel is 11 and has smile and personality that light up a room. He is very great at being able to advocate for himself regarding his wants and needs when it comes to him finding a “Forever Home”. Denzel is a straight “A” student and loves school. He enjoys anything related to science especially exploring outer space. When he's not studying to become a scientist, you can find him shooting hoops or tossing around the football. His favorite basketball player is LeBron James. This sweet kid also is a huge fan of Pokémon and enjoys collecting Pokémon cards. When Denzel is interested in something he enjoys talking about it and expressing why he is passionate about his interest. Denzel is a sweet child with a loving heart and is very family oriented. This great kid wants to be adopted so that he can feel like he is a part of a loving family. Denzel also has a little wish. He would like an art set. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.